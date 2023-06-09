Midday and afternoon storms develop across NWFL today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning on radar with just a few showers up in South Alabama. However, they’re diminishing and won’t affect too much of the morning drive along I-10. We’ll see better chances for storms into the midday and afternoon. So, pack the umbrellas.

Otherwise, it’s a sultry start in the Panhandle. Temperatures and dew points are in the 70s this morning. Dress comfortably and get the a/c cranking in the car on the morning commute. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the coast to low 90s inland once again with a heat index closer to 90-97°.

That heat and humidity will combine with the sea breeze, daytime heating, and a weak stalled out front overhead to support rising motion and an unstable atmosphere by the midday today. Rising motion in the atmosphere creates clouds, showers, and storms. We’ll see plenty develop into the midday and afternoon, scattered in nature.

A similar setup lingers into our Saturday where we’ll wake up mostly sunny and see clouds, showers, and eventually storms flare up into the midday and afternoon. By Sunday, the front returns to the north into Georgia and Alabama as a warm front removing one of our lifting mechanisms. However, with daytime heating and the sea breeze, we’ll still manage to create enough rising motion for a few scattered or stray showers or storms into the afternoon.

Otherwise, expect this weekend to be similarly hot and humid outside a storm.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn stormy for most into the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the coast to low 90s inland with a heat index of 90-97°. Your 7 Day Forecast has another active midday and afternoon on Saturday, with most of the storms away from the coast, and only a few stray or scattered showers or storms on Sunday.

