Princesses of Paradise continues to grow each year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With pretty crowns and a gorgeous display of individuality, who doesn’t want to be a princess at this celebration? At the Princesses of Paradise Pageant, not only does everyone deserve to be a princess, but contestants are given the opportunity to showcase their unique personalities through friendly competition.

Established in 2016, founder Mia Bennett said she wanted to create an event where girls and women with special and unique needs can participate in a night to remember for the rest of their lives.

The annual pageant for special needs was established in 2016 and has continued to grow each year. This year’s event location is at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort Event Center. Guests can purchase donation-based tickets at the door on the day of the event. The event kicks off at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

The pageant is open to women and girls of any age, who have special needs or a significant medical condition that impacts their self-esteem.

If looking to volunteer check out the Get Involved page, and for more information on the event contact the event page here.

