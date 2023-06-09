Protecting the Least Terns at the Panama City Marina

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City is working with Audubon Florida and Florida Fish and Wildlife to monitor a threatened species of shorebirds.

These Least Terns are protected in the state and have found a home at the southeast arm of the T-Dock at the Panama City Marina.

With construction underway at the T-Dock, the threatened species has taken advantage of the open and undisturbed space.

These birds breed here in Florida and other coastal locations so additional protective measures are in place to help build back their population.

Caroline Stahala, Shorebird Program Manager for the Panhandle for Audubon Florida, said, “These particular seabirds as well as some of our other shorebird species are ground nesting bird species. So, they do require open sand or gravel for nesting and a lot of time you don’t see that they are actually there. If you see posting that has do not enter nesting birds in the areas, please just adhere to those signs. A lot of the times you are not even going to see that they are there.”

This area is blocked off to the public and shelters are set up near their nesting to help protect the flock.

Rebecca Tackitt, Environmental Compliance Supervisor Public Works, said, “You may have noticed the chick shelters out there. Those are part of helping the chicks be successful in fledging. The sooner the chicks fledge and grow into adults the sooner the birds will leave, and they will go on with their migratory journey. If you trespass, you’re actually preventing the T-dock from being open to everybody else.”

The least terns have been nesting at the southeast arm of the T-Dock since April, and the city says construction is scheduled to be done in early July.

