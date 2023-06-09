South Walton Fire District holds junior lifeguard program

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South Walton Fire District is diving into beach safety, and so are the kids.

This summer, SWFD has put on the beach safety program for the 15th year at Ed Walline Beach.

“How to make water rescues, but the majority of it is teaching them how to spot a rip current, how to stay safe in the water, what to do if they see someone who is in trouble, knowing the flags,” said Brandon Brown, Beach Safety Lieutenant, South Walton Fire District.

The program is for kids between 9-16.

“Learning it at nine you’re able to take these into adulthood and they’re just natural, you don’t think of getting out of a rip current you just say I’m in a rip current and you do it,” said Brown.

SWFD officials say this is a record year with around 160 kids learning about beach safety.

The program is for novices and the more experienced.

On the first day of the program, they start with the basics, learning one tool a day that lifeguards use.

“That gives them time to get reps, get practice and get better with it and comfortable,” said Brown.

The more advanced group gets to learn technique work and prepare for a competition.

“They train for [competition] we’ll have a competition on July 29th, with Destin, Okaloosa, and hopefully other some of the other Panhandle agencies will bring their juniors,” said Brown.

One of the more experienced lifeguards in training is Zoe Evans.

“It’s really fun and you get to learn about beach safety and I just think we need to know that,” said Evans.

She says her favorite activities are the board and rescue races.

“Because it is just really fun to go out and see what it would be like,” said Evans.

Officials hope kids will one day be lifeguards, especially with lifeguard shortages all across the nation.

“The hope is going from beginners to advance to into being real lifeguards, some of our advanced guards will get their certificates out of this,” said Brown.

They hold two programs during the summer each lasting three weeks. If your child wants to participate, you can go to their website here.

