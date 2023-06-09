Summertime Learning at Emerald Coast Theatre Company

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Emerald Coast Theater Company has something for everyone this summer with Camp Show Time.

“So, The Camp Show Time is a cabaret style camp where they learn different songs and choreography, and they do a small production at the end of the week,” said Anna Fisher, Associate Artistic and Educational Director.

During the showcase, the young thespians performed musicals from Disney. They describe their preparation leading up to the performance as “good,” and “super good.” They also gave it two thumbs up.

The camp was divided into three separate age groups.

The younger two troupes rehearsed songs and dances from Disney Musicals like Frozen and Mulan.

The older camp is exclusive to this week and will be doing something slightly different.

“The third camp we are offering just this week is the Teen LOL Comedy Cabaret. That’s our group of teenagers and they are learning different improvisational techniques,” said Fisher.

Fisher said all kids will learn fundamental things that will help with their acting skill set. They also learn different skills and techniques and workshop things throughout the camp so that they grow their technique and acting skills. Their choreography skills, their vocal skills, all different kinds of things just to help build a really complete experience. That’s why it’s called musical intensive.”

Fisher said the biggest benefit the kids take from the camp is camaraderie. “It creates an energy. and they are just here doing what they love all day long. they aren’t at home in front of a tv or a cell phone, or a computer. they aren’t in front of a screen. they are here with other kids,”

As for what you can expect...

“Something familiar, something peculiar, something for everyone that’s coming tonight!”

