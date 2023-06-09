Summertime Learning at Emerald Coast Theatre Company

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Emerald Coast Theater Company has something for everyone this summer with Camp Show Time.

“So, The Camp Show Time is a cabaret style camp where they learn different songs and choreography, and they do a small production at the end of the week,” said Anna Fisher, Associate Artistic and Educational Director.

During the showcase, the young thespians performed musicals from Disney. They describe their preparation leading up to the performance as “good,” and “super good.” They also gave it two thumbs up.

The camp was divided into three separate age groups.

The younger two troupes rehearsed songs and dances from Disney Musicals like Frozen and Mulan.

The older camp is exclusive to this week and will be doing something slightly different.

“The third camp we are offering just this week is the Teen LOL Comedy Cabaret. That’s our group of teenagers and they are learning different improvisational techniques,” said Fisher.

Fisher said all kids will learn fundamental things that will help with their acting skill set. They also learn different skills and techniques and workshop things throughout the camp so that they grow their technique and acting skills. Their choreography skills, their vocal skills, all different kinds of things just to help build a really complete experience. That’s why it’s called musical intensive.”

Fisher said the biggest benefit the kids take from the camp is camaraderie. “It creates an energy. and they are just here doing what they love all day long. they aren’t at home in front of a tv or a cell phone, or a computer. they aren’t in front of a screen. they are here with other kids,”

As for what you can expect...

“Something familiar, something peculiar, something for everyone that’s coming tonight!”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Senator Rick Scott reacts to Governor Ron Desantis campaign.
Senator Rick Scott reacts to Governor Ron Desantis campaign
Three suspects were arrested on various charges, including, grand theft, larceny, and burglary.
Suspects in custody after string of car burglaries
According to FHP, the SUV driver died of his injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt.
One dead after Holmes County crash
According to deputies, this scam revolves around a caller claiming to be from the US Marshal’s...
Scam alert in Bay County

Latest News

Princesses of Paradise continues to grow each year
Summertime Learning at Emerald Coast Theatre Company
Panama City is working with Audubon Florida Fish and Wildlife to monitor a threatened species...
Protecting the Least Terns at the Panama City Marina
Deborah Naugle in Gypsy's Roadside Café.
Fountain Woman Turns Dream into Reality opening Gypsy’s Roadside Café