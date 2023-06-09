Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panhandle saw some very isolated storms today and will continue to see some rain but more concentrated to along the coast tomorrow as a cold front lingers around out area. Showers will start to move out on Saturday. Hot and humid conditions are present and will continue to be present for the remainder of the week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80′s to low 90′s with our over night low temperatures falling into the low to mid 70′s. Tropics are calm currently but our next named storm will be Bret.

