Treasure Island Marina reopens

A local one-stop shop for all your marina needs is finally back up and running.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
After nearly a five-year hiatus, Treasure Island Marina is open for business.

Hurricane Michael destroyed it in 2018, and on Thursday, the shop reopened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The event included food vendors, music, and great weather.

CEO of Treasure Island Marina, Will Fleming, is excited to welcome new and old customers back to the family business.

“The Nomberg family has owned and operated this marina since 1976, a single family-owned and operated marina,” Fleming said. “It’s special to the community because it shows that the family cares about their customers and their staff enough to rebuild this place bigger and better than it ever was before. Treasure Island Marina just could not be more proud to live and work right here in Panama City Beach.”

Treasure Island Marina is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

