Weekend Forecast

Weekend Forecast 6/9/23
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We saw some heavy storms across the Panhandle today with Calhoun and Gulf County seeing some nickel-size hail. Those storms are starting to disintegrate as we head into our evening hours leaving a 30 percent chance of rain along the coast tomorrow and a 50% chance of rain inland on Saturday. Good news though the rain is forecast to move out of the panhandle on Sunday leaving the rest of the weekend seeing mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s throughout the week following a very summer-like pattern.

