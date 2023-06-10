Expert explains how to manage Federal Student Loan payments once they return

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Americans have been taking advantage of not having to pay off their Federal Student Loan debt over the past three years.

“So, the Federal Student Loans are scheduled to resume payments after August 30th. That’s coming up super soon. That’s regardless of the decision from the Supreme Court that’s currently pending,” Leslie Tayne, financial attorney and Founder and Director of Tayne Law Group, said.

Tayne said now is the time to pay on your principal balance while the interest rate is at zero.

“So, remember that any payments that you make at this time will reduce the principal balance of what’s owed. It’s a great time to make payments on Federal Student Loans and reduce the balance. So, when interest kicks back you’ll be paying interest on a lower balance,” Tayne said.

If you cannot make payments now, start budgeting for when loan payments resume. Even if you are hoping to have your debt forgiven.

“At some point, you are going to receive a bill and you are going to have to start repaying. Even if the Biden administration’s request for forgiveness is granted by the Supreme Court, a portion of it may not be forgiven. Remember, the amount was up to $20,000, so that doesn’t mean that all of your federal student loans are. Right now is the perfect time to take a look at your budget and figure out what you can allocate come the fall to make payments. If you’re challenged, reach out to the services now and find out about the different types of programs that you might be eligible for,” Tayne said.

But Tayne tells NewsChannel 7 that you must know your budget before calling for help.

“You cannot just call the loan servicer and say I don’t have any money, I can’t pay. That’s not going to qualify you for a program. You’re going to have to disclose your income and disclose the challenges that you’re facing in terms of your budget in order to determine what program is going to be appropriate. Have the information at hand when you make that call, take out a notebook, have a pen, and take notes on the conversation. If you find it confusing, hang up and call back. Most importantly, never give credit card information financial information. Or anything like that to anybody soliciting you. So that’s a red flag for a potential scam,” Tayne said.

A last piece of advice, make sure all of your information is up to date, like your address. That way a bill for your payment isn’t sent to an old address.

For more information on assistance with Federal Student Loans click here.

