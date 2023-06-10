Inside Duplin Winery in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Duplin Winery in Panama City Beach is getting ready for its big day, but just like wine, all good things take some time.

As Duplin Winery works on putting the finishing touches on the 35,000-square-foot complex which sits on about 70 acres, they have given News Channel 7 an inside look of what guests can expect.

Just feet from the main door is the greeter’s station, where patrons can discover all the activities being offered at the winery including a hand-bottling wine experience, some complimentary sampling at the gourmet kitchen, and wine tastings.

There is a total of five wine-tasting rooms which can hold up to 20 people. Those who take part in the tasting will sample at least 10 different wines, a wine slushy, and even learn fun facts and the history of the wines.

There will also be live entertainment on the outdoor patio section of the facility.

Duplin Winery General Manager Morgan Jackson says that is something folks won’t want to miss.

“Well at Duplin Winery we strive to be an entertainment destination and what’s better than live entertainment and a glass of wine,” Jackson said. “So, we’re standing out on our patio area where we will have live entertainment daily glasses of wine charcuterie boards for you and just an enjoyable time. We’ll have firepits, Adirondack chairs for the fall, just a place to come and enjoy.”

The winery is also building a pier and gazebo to host weddings and small private gatherings.

