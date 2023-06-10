Tourism’s impact on Walton County’s economy

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Visit South Walton officials say tourism is the area’s number one economic driver.

“Based on the activity we’re hearing from our lodging, restaurant partners, and other businesses, they seem to be very busy,” Communications Director of Walton County Tourism Nicole Everett said. “Things seem to be going pretty good.”

Walton County is known for its scenic 30A corridor.

The County’s 2023 Annual Economic Survey won’t be released until early 2024. However, tourism officials say things are on a positive trajectory based on last year’s numbers.

Everett said the County had a total economic impact of $7.2 billion in 2022 alone. Tourism helped make that possible.

“That kind of impact also contributed to 47,000 jobs in Walton County and saved our taxpayers over $2,000 annually, so that’s a pretty strong contribution to our community,” Everett said.

Local businesses are also relaying positive outcomes.

“Mostly we’ve seen our sales steadily increase over the years,” Sundog Books Senior Bookseller Laney Blanchard said. “Last year was a super, super good year. This year, so far, we’re even more up from last year, so better.”

Sundog Books in Seaside has been a staple in the community for decades.

“We’re really fortunate,” Blanchard said. “We have the same families coming back every year to watch the kids grow up.”

NewsChannel 7 was told Summer is usually the busiest season for Walton County businesses.

“We have to work super hard to make sure we have enough books on the shelves, which is just constant,” Blanchard said.

Visit South Walton officials also reported visitors normally spend $889 per day on their trip. They also noted 5.3 million visitors spent an average of $4.8 billion in 2022 alone.

