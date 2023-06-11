FHP: Pedestrian killed in multi-car crash

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs woman was killed in a multi-car crash late Saturday night, Florida Highway Patrol troopers report.

Troopers said around 11:30 p.m., the woman was in the median in between the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 331, north of Rock Hill Road in Walton County.

Authorities said the woman tried to cross the northbound lanes as two cars were approaching in the northbound lanes, both reportedly in the outside lane. They said the woman was hit by the first car, was left lying in the roadway, then was hit by the second car.

Troopers report the woman was killed in the crash. They said neither of the drivers, nor the passenger in the second car, were injured.

We’re told the woman’s family has been notified.

