Firefighter drowns while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters

A New York firefighter drowned while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters.
A New York firefighter drowned while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters.(FDNY)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A New Jersey firefighter drowned Friday while he was trying to save his daughter from rough waters on the Jersey Shore.

A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said Mark Batista was a member of the force.

Batista worked for a firehouse in Brooklyn. He was a 15-year veteran who worked as both an EMT and a firefighter.

The spokesperson said the department is heartbroken and called Batista a dedicated public servant.

Batista drowned while trying to save his teen daughter in Avon-by-the-Sea.

First responders were able to rescue the girl but could not save Batista’s life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three suspects were arrested on various charges, including, grand theft, larceny, and burglary.
Suspects in custody after string of car burglaries
Senator Rick Scott reacts to Governor Ron Desantis campaign.
Senator Rick Scott reacts to Governor Ron Desantis campaign
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
As Duplin Winery works on putting the finishing touches on the 35,000 square foot complex which...
Inside Duplin Winery in Panama City Beach
Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

Latest News

A DeFuniak Springs woman was killed in a multi-car crash late Saturday night, Florida Highway...
FHP: Pedestrian killed in multi-car crash
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
Section of heavily traveled I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck catches fire
FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
AP Sources: Ted Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” died of suicide
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final