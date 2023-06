PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The heat continues for Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 80′s. The rain takes a break for Sunday but comes back on Monday as a cold front approaches NW FL. the chance of rain on Monday is 40%. Highs will remain in the upper 80′s to low 90′s throughout the week with feels like temperatures in the mid 90′s.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.