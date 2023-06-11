Sunday Evening Forecast

Sunday Evening Forecast 6/11/23
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Well today was a beautiful day to get outside. The rain chances do, however, return for Monday as a cold front approaches NW Florida bringing some showers along with it. These showers will mainly be concentrated in the afternoon hours on both Monday and Tuesday. The chance of rain on Monday is 50% whereas the chance of rain on Tuesday is 40%. High Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for the remainder of the week with high dew points making the air feel very sticky.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three suspects were arrested on various charges, including, grand theft, larceny, and burglary.
Suspects in custody after string of car burglaries
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Senator Rick Scott reacts to Governor Ron Desantis campaign.
Senator Rick Scott reacts to Governor Ron Desantis campaign
As Duplin Winery works on putting the finishing touches on the 35,000 square foot complex which...
Inside Duplin Winery in Panama City Beach
Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

Latest News

Saturday Evening Forecast 6/10/23
Summer heat continues Sunday
Saturday Evening Forecast 6/10/23
Saturday Evening Forecast 6/10/23
Weekend Forecast 6/9/23
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll see numerous scattered storms developing across NWFL...
Midday and afternoon storms develop across NWFL today