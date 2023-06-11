Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Well today was a beautiful day to get outside. The rain chances do, however, return for Monday as a cold front approaches NW Florida bringing some showers along with it. These showers will mainly be concentrated in the afternoon hours on both Monday and Tuesday. The chance of rain on Monday is 50% whereas the chance of rain on Tuesday is 40%. High Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for the remainder of the week with high dew points making the air feel very sticky.

