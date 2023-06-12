2023 Bay-Pride Fest kicked off at McKenzie Park

Bay-Pride of Panama City held its fourth annual "Bay-Pride Fest" event Saturday afternoon.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The LGBTQ+ community is being celebrated in Bay County.

Bay-Pride of Panama City kicked off its annual pride fest at McKenzie Park Saturday afternoon.

The event featured a number of unique vendors, music performers, food trucks, and more.

NewsChannel 7 was told the festival began in 2019. It continues to garner large crowds each year.

Bay-Pride officials said the yearly event marks a monumental step in how Bay County views the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s very important in Bay County because you never would of thought that anything like this would of ever have happened,” Bay-Pride of Panama City Director Arlene Garner said. “A lot of Bay County was very closed, very closeted. People were afraid to come out.”

The City of Panama City and Innovations Financial Credit Union were the two largest sponsors of the event.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three suspects were arrested on various charges, including, grand theft, larceny, and burglary.
Suspects in custody after string of car burglaries
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Senator Rick Scott reacts to Governor Ron Desantis campaign.
Senator Rick Scott reacts to Governor Ron Desantis campaign
As Duplin Winery works on putting the finishing touches on the 35,000 square foot complex which...
Inside Duplin Winery in Panama City Beach
Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport
Plane lands off runway at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

Latest News

CPAR held its inaugural Aces & Eights Casino Night June 11.
CPAR holds inaugural ‘Aces & Eights Casino Night’ for Anchorage Children’s Home
pastors united
Pastors United third annual Unity Service
Sunday Evening Forecast 6/11/23
Sunday Evening Forecast
A DeFuniak Springs woman was killed in a multi-car crash late Saturday night, Florida Highway...
FHP: Pedestrian killed in multi-car crash