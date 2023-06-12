2023 Bay-Pride Fest kicked off at McKenzie Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The LGBTQ+ community is being celebrated in Bay County.

Bay-Pride of Panama City kicked off its annual pride fest at McKenzie Park Saturday afternoon.

The event featured a number of unique vendors, music performers, food trucks, and more.

NewsChannel 7 was told the festival began in 2019. It continues to garner large crowds each year.

Bay-Pride officials said the yearly event marks a monumental step in how Bay County views the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s very important in Bay County because you never would of thought that anything like this would of ever have happened,” Bay-Pride of Panama City Director Arlene Garner said. “A lot of Bay County was very closed, very closeted. People were afraid to come out.”

The City of Panama City and Innovations Financial Credit Union were the two largest sponsors of the event.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.