BAYROC’s New Safety Program is getting the community involved

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Help keep Bay County safe with Bay County Sheriff Office’s new public safety program. BCSO’s Bay Real-Time Operations Center, or BAYROC, is asking for community participation in its new program.

Inspector Jon Morris with BCSO BAYROC, said that participation in Connect Bay County will greatly enhance emergency preparedness. The program will focus on enabling police, fire, and public safety professionals to better assess and rapidly respond to criminal activity and emergency situations. It will also enable investigators to easily gather evidence in case of an incident.

The program works by community members registering their personal security cameras with Connect Bay County to help identify area cameras in case of an incident. Bay County law enforcement personnel will contact you via email if they need your assistance solving a crime near you.

Camera registration takes less than one minute via the secure online portal. Registering your cameras does not allow BAYROC access to your live video stream. It only enables investigators to know a camera is present at your location and easily request video evidence should an incident occur.

BAYROC is a joint initiative by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and local Bay County Police Departments that uses the latest technology to solve crimes.

