CPAR holds inaugural ‘Aces & Eights Casino Night’ for Anchorage Children’s Home

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Roughly 200 people put on their best pair of cowboy boots Saturday night for an important cause.

Central Panhandle Association of Realtors held a fundraiser at the Lyndell Conference Center in Panama City Beach from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All of the proceeds went to Anchorage Children’s Home. It’s a non-profit that help homeless and abused children.

CPAR representatives said it’s the first time they hosted the wild west themed event. People could play different casino games, enjoy food, participate in raffles, and more.

Anchorage Children’s Home officials said they’re grateful for the support.

“Anytime we can get in front of people and talk about what we do, we consider that a success because that’s one more child, one more family we can assist, and we can help,” Anchorage Children’s Home Development Director Brooke Bullard said. “So, everybody here is learning a bit more about what Anchorage Children’s Home does, and what we do for our community.”

CPAR said it wants to host the event again next year.

