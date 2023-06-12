DeSantis announces millions in awards to Florida’s military communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Military communities in Florida can expect some assistance in the near future.

On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced over $6.1 million in awards are expected to go to the Defense Infrastructure Grant Program, the Defense Reinvestment Grant Program, and the Florida Defense Support Task Force Grant Program.

These programs assist with grants for infrastructure projects, economic diversification efforts, and military-community relations.

The Defense Infrastructure Grant program impacts Florida military installations through transportation, utilities, housing, and security. Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners is among the groups set to receive $500,000 for a joint land use acquisition to help protect Naval Air Station Whiting Field from land encroachment.

The Defense Reinvestment Grant Program supports activities that protect Florida military installations. According to the Governor’s Office, the grants are awarded to “economic development organizations that represent a local government with a military installation that could be adversely affected by federal actions.”

Bay Defense Alliance, Okaloosa Economic Development Council, and Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners are among the groups to receive from $70,800 up to $125,000 for hurricane rebuilding efforts, tri-county military priorities, and improving relationships with military installations and the community.

The Florida Defense Support Task Force was created to protect and preserve military installations, support Florida in research and development to military missions and contracting and improve a military-friendly environment for service members, military families, veterans, and businesses “that bring military and defense-related jobs to the state.”

Emerald Coast Regional is among the groups to receive $182,600 to build upon military-community partnership agreements in the Emerald Coast region and provide various services.

For a full list of groups involved in these programs and what they are receiving funds for, click here. For more information on military community programs, visit here. For more information on Florida military and defense programs, click here.

