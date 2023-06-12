Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the panhandle until tonight at 8PM. Strong to severe storms will mostly be concentrated to the inland parts of our viewing area. These storms will take a break in the overnight hours as the atmosphere begins to stabilize but will pick back up as we go into Tuesday afternoon. This week will remain active as we head into Wednesday and Thursday with summer like conditions returning this weekend. High temperatures will stay hot and muggy in the upper 80′s to near 90 degrees with feels like temperatures in the mid 90′s.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DeFuniak Springs woman was killed in a multi-car crash late Saturday night, Florida Highway...
FHP: Pedestrian killed in multi-car crash
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
On June 8, Adedeji (left) and Oludamiro (right) were arrested and await extradition to Bay...
Men arrested for selling fraudulent land in Mexico Beach
As Duplin Winery works on putting the finishing touches on the 35,000 square foot complex which...
Inside Duplin Winery in Panama City Beach
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Some strong to severe storm for your Monday evening forecast.
Evening Forecast - clipped version
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says its a very humid start.
Humidity on full blast today
Sunday Evening Forecast 6/11/23
Sunday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast 6/10/23
Summer heat continues Sunday