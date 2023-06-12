Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the panhandle until tonight at 8PM. Strong to severe storms will mostly be concentrated to the inland parts of our viewing area. These storms will take a break in the overnight hours as the atmosphere begins to stabilize but will pick back up as we go into Tuesday afternoon. This week will remain active as we head into Wednesday and Thursday with summer like conditions returning this weekend. High temperatures will stay hot and muggy in the upper 80′s to near 90 degrees with feels like temperatures in the mid 90′s.

