Flags at half-staff for Pulse shooting anniversary

Pride Flag
Pride Flag(MGN Online)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor DeSantis ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff Monday to remember the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016.

According to the Governor’s Office, at the time, the shooting was considered the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, with 49 people killed and 53 wounded.

The full statement from DeSantis’ office read as follows:

“Seven years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming alliance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant committed a horrific act of terrorism against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Forty-nine people were killed and fifty-three were wounded. As a mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Monday, June 12, 2023.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DeFuniak Springs woman was killed in a multi-car crash late Saturday night, Florida Highway...
FHP: Pedestrian killed in multi-car crash
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
As Duplin Winery works on putting the finishing touches on the 35,000 square foot complex which...
Inside Duplin Winery in Panama City Beach
Senator Rick Scott reacts to Governor Ron Desantis campaign.
Senator Rick Scott reacts to Governor Ron Desantis campaign
The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean.
VIDEO: Aquarium releases 2 rehabilitated sea turtles back into the ocean

Latest News

Sculpt Studio 30A Summer Yoga Classes
Sculpt Studio 30A Summer Yoga Classes
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a news conference on spending, Wednesday, Dec. 14,...
Senator Rick Scott brings AI, Ukraine to table
Pastors United third annual Unity Service