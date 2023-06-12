Garth Brooks stands by selling Bud Light in his new bar

Host Garth Brooks speaks at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May...
Host Garth Brooks speaks at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.(Chris Pizzello | AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Country superstar Garth Brooks said he plans to sell “every brand of beer” at his new Nashville bar, seemingly referring to the recent backlash surrounding Bud Light after the brand partnered with a transgender influencer.

In an interview with Billboard, Brooks said his new bar and entertainment space Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk is set to open soon in Nashville’s South Broadway District.

Brooks said he wants the space to be a safe space for all people.

“I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another,” he told Billboard.

Brooks continued, saying the bar is going to sell all brands of beer.

“And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make,” he said. “Our thing is this, if you (are let) into this house, love one another. If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

Brooks’ announcement comes after country stars John Rich of Big & Rich and Kid Rock announced they would no longer be selling Bud Light at their establishments.

Bud Light has faced consumer backlash after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this year.

