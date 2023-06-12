Humidity on full blast today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a bit active on satellite and radar this morning with a batch of storms sinking south from Alabama. A few storms may make it to I-10, but most will fade as they drift further south. We’ll see another shot at an afternoon storm today, mainly inland.

It’s a very warm and humid start. Temperatures are in the upper 70s on the coast to low 70s inland. We already have a heat index in the 80s on the coast! Dress comfortably.

Highs today warm into the low 90s on I-10 to mid 80s on the coast. We’ll have heat indices in the mid 90s for all of NWFL.

The afternoon rain chance will be brought on by the sea breeze and daytime heating, with support from a stalled out front in MS, AL, and GA to our north. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms will develop this afternoon along Hwy20 and I-10. They should mainly stay away from the coast. Steering winds from the northwest may try to knock a few back toward the coast late in the day or evening.

Those northerly winds aloft, and the stalled out front to the north help bring better storm chances to our Tuesday. The front lifts north on Wednesday and we’ll only develop a few stray showers or storms with otherwise hot and humid highs near 90. Storms return in abundance on Thursday as the front wafts back down to the south. We should see the front washout on Friday leading to a drier day and setup into the start of the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies turn mostly sunny on the coast; scattered showers or some storms develop across Hwy20 and I-10 in the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the coast to low 90s inland with a heat index in the mid 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a very warm and humid week ahead with some days featuring better rain chances, such as Tuesday and Thursday.

