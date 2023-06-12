Join Sculpt Studio 30A for their summer classes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With great sweat comes a great experience, and that is exactly what Sculpt Studio 30A summer classes have in store at Tribe Kelley Surf Post in Grayton Beach.

Join owners of Sculpt Studio 30A, M.J. and Bentley Jackson, as they invite you to sculpt with them under the palms Thursday mornings starting at 9 a.m.

Each class welcomes all skills levels, and each participant can decide how intense or relaxed they want their session to be.

As the instructor, M.J. said his classes will leave participants strengthened, lengthened, energized and grateful through breath-to-beat movement.

Guests are advised to bring a yoga mat, water and optional light hand weights, but can also rent a mat when registering for a class.

For more information on scheduling an outdoor class or one at the studio, visit the Sculpt Studio 30A schedule here.

