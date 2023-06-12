Join Sculpt Studio 30A for their summer classes

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With great sweat comes a great experience, and that is exactly what Sculpt Studio 30A summer classes have in store at Tribe Kelley Surf Post in Grayton Beach.

Join owners of Sculpt Studio 30A, M.J. and Bentley Jackson, as they invite you to sculpt with them under the palms Thursday mornings starting at 9 a.m.

Each class welcomes all skills levels, and each participant can decide how intense or relaxed they want their session to be.

As the instructor, M.J. said his classes will leave participants strengthened, lengthened, energized and grateful through breath-to-beat movement.

Guests are advised to bring a yoga mat, water and optional light hand weights, but can also rent a mat when registering for a class.

For more information on scheduling an outdoor class or one at the studio, visit the Sculpt Studio 30A schedule here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DeFuniak Springs woman was killed in a multi-car crash late Saturday night, Florida Highway...
FHP: Pedestrian killed in multi-car crash
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
As Duplin Winery works on putting the finishing touches on the 35,000 square foot complex which...
Inside Duplin Winery in Panama City Beach
Senator Rick Scott reacts to Governor Ron Desantis campaign.
Senator Rick Scott reacts to Governor Ron Desantis campaign
The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean.
VIDEO: Aquarium releases 2 rehabilitated sea turtles back into the ocean

Latest News

Connect Bay County is a new public safety program enabling the people of Bay County to help...
BAYROC’s New Safety Program is getting the community involved
On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced over $6.1 million in awards are expected to go to...
DeSantis announces millions in awards to Florida’s military communities
BAYROC's New Safety Program getting the community involved
On June 8, Adedeji (left) and Oludamiro (right) were arrested and await extradition to Bay...
Men arrested for selling fraudulent land in Mexico Beach