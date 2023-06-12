Pastors United third annual Unity Service

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pastors United is spreading the word of God and having the community come together as one.

They held their Unity service Sunday afternoon. The local Christian nonprofit organization focuses on bringing everyone together.

Dozens of people were at Sharon Sheffield Park in Lynn Haven, singing, dancing, and bible scriptures were read.

“That brings together like minded pastors’ Christian organizations in the community and celebrate our diversity and work towards kingdom unity in Bay County, said Jesse Nelson, pastor and mayor of Lynn Haven. “So today we are just celebrating that we’ve had great couple of weeks speaking about unity through our different churches today were coming to celebrate what God’s kingdom looks like here on Earth.”

Over 20 different churches came together and many organizations that are a part of these festivities.

“A lot of times we highlight the things that divide us politics, personalities, football teams, basketball teams, and there so many things that can divide us but today we celebrate the things that make us one,” said Nelson. “And we believe as Christians it is the gospel of Jesus Christ and our brotherhood and sisterhood through Christ that makes us one. So we come out to celebrate all the things that we have in common which is made in the image of God.”

This is the 3rd year Pastors United has held this event and this is their 5th unity service.

