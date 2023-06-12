Senator Rick Scott brings AI, Ukraine to table

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One state leader recently introduced a bill aimed at cracking down on artificial intelligence.

Florida Senator Rick Scott touted the Artificial Intelligence Shield for Kids Act, or “ASK” Act, to Newschannel 7 earlier this week. It requires a parent or guardian’s consent for under-aged children to access AI features on social media apps.

However, there’s more to the story.

It also requires the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission to get involved. Their efforts would prevent social media companies from charging the public fees if people want to delete AI features on their apps.

Scott said Snapchat is reportedly doing this to its users.

“So, on AI, I have a bill that would say this: If you have an app that you know is targeted toward under-aged children, then the parent has to consent if there’s going to be AI on there,” Scott said. “On apps like Snapchat, they can’t put AI on there, and then say if you want to get rid of it, you have to pay to get it off. That’s wrong.”

He’s also very adamant about addressing our country’s support for Ukraine. Scott said he wants Russia to be defeated. However, he argues other countries must pay more than their fair share when it comes to providing monetary aid to the Ukrainians.

“Is it important to me that Russia loses? You better believe it,” the Senator said. “But, what you have to say is, what is the least expensive way we can be helpful to Ukraine. Shouldn’t we expect Germany and France to do their fair share, but more than their fair share because this war is in Europe? It’s not on our border.”

Scott also brought up hurricane preparedness, the Tyndall rebuild, and wasteful spending in the U.S.

