Senator Rick Scott prioritizes children in law enforcement roundtable

Keeping your kids safe online has challenged many parents and law enforcement.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parents and law enforcement are facing challenges when it comes to keeping kids safe online. That’s why Senator Rick Scott participated in a Monday morning roundtable at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s exciting to be here with the sheriffs,” Scott said. “I’ve worked hard to build a working relationship with all the sheriffs all over the state.”

The Republican Senator used the opportunity to highlight some main priorities on his agenda.

“With this new AI, we really have to think about the impact on our kids,” Scott said.

He recently introduced a bill called the Artificial Intelligence Shield for Kids Act, or the “ASK” Act.

“Mine would say parents would have to be involved before AI is ever on an app your child has, and two, a company like Snapchat can’t charge to get rid of AI,” Scott said.

Snapchat reports it’ll charge you if you want to delete its AI chatbots. The app also says it has what it calls “My AI” to track your location and provide personalized ad experiences to its users.

However, the conversation expanded beyond artificial intelligence.

Scott stressed putting law enforcement officers at every school in the country. Grant funding would help pay for the initiative.

“We’d take the money away from, the money that was allocated to more IRS agents,” Senator Scott said. “I don’t know one parent who says, oh gosh, I want more IRS agents. I think they would like to have more law enforcement officers on their school campuses.”

However, writing grants can be a challenge for some rural counties.

“Small counties like Franklin County and Gulf County, Liberty County, our neighbors,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said. “We don’t have a person who is full-time just writing grants, so it’s very important that we have a process that is still thorough but quicker and something that can be understood by a normal person.”

It’s something the Senator said he plans to examine closely.

During the roundtable, he also said securing the border would help improve our country’s drug crisis.

“So, the first thing you have to do is secure the border,” Scott said. “Stop all these people from crossing the border illegally. We want legal immigration. “I don’t understand why the Biden administration doesn’t care that 70,000 people died because of fentanyl last year.”

