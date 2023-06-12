Six of Bay County’s most wanted arrested

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six men have been arrested from Bay County’s top 10 most wanted in a week, according to deputies.

Among the arrests, through investigation and tips from Crimestoppers, Bay County Sheriff’s Office says they were able to arrest 61-year-old David Murphree, 34-year-old Timothy Daugherty, 26-year-old Zachary Pascarelle, and 21-year-old Dezjuan Bellamy.

Murphree was wanted for lewd and lascivious molestation of a 12 to 16-year-old child, possessing meth and cocaine.

Investigators say Murphree had purchased a home with a prior LLC.

The residence was monitored until a search warrant was obtained, and Murphree was reportedly found hiding in a back room. He was taken into custody without incident.

Daugherty was wanted for trafficking in meth. BCSO says they received information he was traveling in Southport and located his car when they responded to the area.

Daugherty was pulled over and shortly placed into custody.

Pascarelle was wanted for battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding and resisting with violence.

Investigators say they learned Pascarelle and Bellamy had fled Bay County.

However, information was sent to deputies that Pascarelle was staying at a residence in Houston County, Alabama. BCSO contacted Houston County Sheriff’s Office, who reportedly responded to the address. They told deputies Pascarelle had left for Bay County just an hour before they arrived.

Pascarelle’s car was identified, and a BOLO was issued to surrounding agencies. A short time later, Walton County Sheriff’s Office said they apprehended and took him into custody.

Bellamy was wanted for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic violence battery by strangulation.

Officials say he was staying at a residence in Gadson, Alabama, and they contacted the Gadson Police Department.

Bellamy was found and placed into custody without incident.

No other information was given on the two other arrests.

