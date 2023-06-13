Bay County Sheriff’s Office receives Sea-Doo donation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has a new tool to help with water safety.

It’s a GTI-170 wave runner, donated by Sea-Doo, a Canadian watercraft company.

Several Bay County deputies showed up on Tuesday to present the device.

Law officials say this donation will benefit the Sheriff’s Office by allowing them to respond to water-related distress calls in a timelier manner.

The wave runner comes with a sled on the back of it to help support the Bay County emergency responders during events like their surf rescues.

With its boosted speed and ability to make sharp turns in the water, Bay County Sheriff, Tommy Ford, says that the GTI-170 will also be helpful in allowing law enforcement to carry out general patrol functions.

“We work together with the Bay County Fire and Emergency Services on our beach safety program,” Sheriff Ford said. “So, these guys over here are the ones that are out there patrolling the beach and we’ll get a swimmer in distress call. It’s more beneficial to have a Sea-Doo that comes in from the waterside.”

District Sales Manager for VRP, Mike Johnson, said that Sea-Doo is making the extra effort to promote water safety by supporting law enforcement in Florida.

“This year we made a little stronger effort working with some of the police departments in the state of Florida,” Johnson said. “[We’re] trying to actually promote some product and help from the very south tip of Miami to the Panhandle of Florida, so we’re happy to do this.”

Law enforcement and Sea-Doo representatives also want to remind the community regardless to be responsible when traveling the water.

