Bay County Sheriff’s Office welcomes “Buckshot” to the team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is bringing on a new addition.

Buckshot is a nine-week-old chocolate lab. He will be a part of the narcotics team at the Bay County Jail.

He’s not trained yet, but he will receive in house training. He will be fully certified by the end of the year.

“He is a chocolate lab, and he has a star on his chest, so he is made for the sheriff’s office, and he is going to be a great part of this agency. He will be doing narcotics detection,” David Moghtaderi, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Jail division training coordinator said.

Buckshot will be joining other dogs at the jail. There are two bloodhounds whose purpose is to track down humans, and Remy who is also a chocolate lab.

Buckshot will take Remy’s place when he retires.

