Bay County Sheriff’s Office welcomes “Buckshot” to the team

The Bay County Sheriff's Office is bringing on a new furry addition.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is bringing on a new addition.

Buckshot is a nine-week-old chocolate lab. He will be a part of the narcotics team at the Bay County Jail.

He’s not trained yet, but he will receive in house training. He will be fully certified by the end of the year.

“He is a chocolate lab, and he has a star on his chest, so he is made for the sheriff’s office, and he is going to be a great part of this agency. He will be doing narcotics detection,” David Moghtaderi, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Jail division training coordinator said.

Buckshot will be joining other dogs at the jail. There are two bloodhounds whose purpose is to track down humans, and Remy who is also a chocolate lab.

Buckshot will take Remy’s place when he retires.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DeFuniak Springs woman was killed in a multi-car crash late Saturday night, Florida Highway...
FHP: Pedestrian killed in multi-car crash
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
On June 8, Adedeji (left) and Oludamiro (right) were arrested and await extradition to Bay...
Men arrested for selling fraudulent land in Mexico Beach
As Duplin Winery works on putting the finishing touches on the 35,000 square foot complex which...
Inside Duplin Winery in Panama City Beach
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Senator Rick Scott spoke to several Panhandle Sheriffs at the Bay County Sheriff's Office.
Senator Rick Scott prioritizes children in law enforcement roundtable
Worker shortages in the area
"Everyone has been working overtime, working extra hours. It would help out to get some more...
Walton County businesses still searching for staff
cra projects
Panama City Beach’s officials aim to keep pedestrians, bicyclists safe