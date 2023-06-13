Comedian Henry Cho to perform at Gulf Coast State College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Visual and Performing Arts Division of Gulf Coast State College presents An Evening with Henry Cho.

The clean standup comedian always puts on a show like no other and holds the title of being the first comedian in 50 years to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. He has made multiple appearances on NBC’s The Tonight Show and CBS’s The Late, Late Show. His work can be heard daily on Sirius XM, Blue Collar Radio, and Pandora Radio.

The event scheduled for Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. is taking place at the Amelia G. Tapper Center for the Arts, located on the Gulf Coast State College Panama City Campus.

Comedians Aaron Weber and Jason Hedden will also be performing. This event is sponsored by Panama City Comedy, Wewa Films, Beachy Beach Real Estate, and Louis Columbus Photography.

Tickets for the show are $25 each with the proceeds benefitting the Visual and Performing Arts Scholarship Fund through Gulf Coast State College Foundation.

Tickets are selling fast and can be purchased online here.

