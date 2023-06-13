Fatal crash in Jackson County

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash early Monday morning on State Road 71, just north...
Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash early Monday morning on State Road 71, just north of Suncrest Road.(Credit: MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After troopers say he went off the road; a man has died in Jackson County.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash early Monday morning on State Road 71, just north of Suncrest Road.

Officials say a 58-year-old male sped off the road for an unknown reason and traveled across the west shoulder before coming to a stop at the tree line.

He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Next of kin has been notified, and the crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Investigation Bureau.

