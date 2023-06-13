Lighthouse Family Retreat returns to help more families with children battling cancer

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There can be a lot to juggle for families with a child battling cancer. Between getting the child through treatments and taking care of the siblings, there may be little time left to rest.

The Lighthouse Family Retreat is back with another week-long session to help those families relax, connect with each other, and connect with others who are going through the same difficulties.

“Lighthouse family retreat is a nonprofit that exists to strengthen families living through childhood cancer,” Mark Paul, relationships manager for the Lighthouse Family Retreat organization, said. “We bring in what we call retreat families, families who have a child on treatment for cancer, and we offer them a week of deep rest. "

Volunteers come to help families throughout the week, supervising activities and helping build connections. Some of the volunteers told NewsChannel 7 they were once retreat families themselves and have come back as volunteers to help those who are walking the same path they did.

“It makes me really happy to see them having fun,” Andrew Hall, volunteer, and cancer survivor, said. “I had stage four neuroblastoma, but I’m cancer-free now. I help by giving everyone the same amount of attention and, like, helping everyone out. It maybe gives them hope.”

Volunteers Leslie and Annabelle Grace “AG” Bartel said they were at the retreat last year with their family and decided to return this year to help others.

“Last year, we were here as a retreat family. AG was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in December of 2019 and went through 18 rounds of chemotherapy and limb salvage surgery in her arm to become cancer-free,” Leslie said. “And through that process, Lighthouse came along beside us and walked with us. So, we’re back as a mom-daughter pair, just ready to serve other people that are in our exact same shoes that we were last year.”

AG Bartel said the experience of being there as a family helped them grow closer together again.

“It was definitely good to be in a different setting other than like the hospital room or your house. And for my brothers, it was also amazing because it was like they were back to a normal life, somewhat, because while I was in the hospital, I had one parent with me and one parent with them. So we were never all together. And so this made us be able to come together and bond in a place where you can have so much fun,” she said.

Other volunteers told NewsChannel 7 how fulfilling it is to them to help these families come together and have a break from their reality.

“This is an opportunity for us to celebrate each of the kids, whether they are in treatment or not. And also, one thing that lighthouse does, which is awesome, is they focus on the couple themselves, and how they can continue to grow together during this difficult time.”

This retreat is just one of the 19 retreats the organization does throughout the year. If you want to get involved with the Lighthouse Family Retreat, click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.