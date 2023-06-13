Man arrested for molesting juvenile with special needs

Weeks was charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery and five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. He’s currently being held on a $1.5 million bond.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after deputies say he molested a juvenile with special needs.

On June 6, Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the victim’s mother saying she had found 55-year-old Timothy Lee Weeks in bed with her child.

Investigators were told the victim was a child with special needs and a mental capacity much lower than their physical age.

Assisted by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, BCSO deputies learned Weeks had committed sexual acts with the juvenile multiple times.

Weeks was charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery and five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. He’s currently being held on a $1.5 million bond.

If you have information about this case, contact Corporal McGowin at 850-248-2179 or Crimestoppers at 785-TIPS.

