Panama City Beach’s officials aim to keep pedestrians, bicyclists safe

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve driven around Panama City Beach lately, there’s a good chance you had to navigate around road construction.

Multiple projects are underway across the city. Officials tell us they’re about halfway done with Segment 3. This project started in 2021, and it’s all part of the Community Redevelopment Agency, aiming to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety on Front Beach Road.

Crews are working to install curbs and gutters from Cabana Cay to Lullwater Drive. City officials say they’re halfway done with that.

From the east of the roundabout to Lullwater they are working on drainage and utilities.

“The overall goal of the CRA Front Beach Road project is to is to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety and to provide for transit opportunities along the Front Beach Corridor,” said Scott Passmore, CRA Assistant Project Manager. “A lot of people come to the beach, they walk to the beach, bike to the beach, they want to get to the beach, and the current roadways were not serving those needs.”

Officials say this project should be complete by the beginning of 2024.

The next CRA project on the list is the Alf Coleman Road project, an area that commonly floods. That’s why they’re going to elevate it. There will also be another project over at Lullwater to Hills which will include construction near Pier Park, that is also aimed at improving pedestrian safety.

