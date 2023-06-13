Storms stay mostly north of NWFL today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with mostly to mainly sunny skies ahead to start the day. We’ll see a chance for an afternoon small and spotty storm today, mainly inland toward I-10.

Otherwise, it’s very warm and humid again. We’re waking up in the upper 70s near 80 on the beaches to the low 70s inland. Like yesterday, we’ll have a toasty day on tap. Dress comfortably, seek shade and a/c, stay hydrated and don’t overexert yourself outdoors. Highs today warm into the low 90s on I-10 to mid 80s on the coast. We’ll have heat indices in the mid 90s.

The afternoon rain chance will be brought on by the sea breeze and daytime heating. A stray, small and spotty, shower or storm may develop away from the coast at a 20% chance this afternoon in NWFL.

There’s quite a large amount of uncertainty in our rain chances over the next several days. It all centers around where a stalled-out front positions itself in the Southeast.

Today, the front resides in MS, AL, and GA to our north robbing a lot of our instability today in NWFL and creating strong to severe storms focused along the front just to our north. There’s a small shot that a bigger storm from Alabama could steer south into the Tri-State in Jackson County or Northern Calhoun County today. There’s a bit better of a chance for that scenario tomorrow and Thursday.

As of now, it’s looking like most storms may stay up into Alabama and Georgia on Wednesday. But the possibility remains with some steering flow from the north, a few waves of showers or storms could slip into NWFL over the next several days. The best chance at this scenario is looking like Thursday if the front can slide a little further south.

After Thursday, the front washes out and the weekend looks like we’ll be back to typical summery sea breeze pop up afternoon storms, mainly inland.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny on the coast and a stray storm for I-10 in the afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 80s on the coast to low 90s inland with a heat index in the mid 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a very warm and humid week ahead with a lot of uncertainty in rain chances. Most storms stay north of NWFL today and tomorrow. As of now, Thursday looks active late in the day with scattered storms.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.