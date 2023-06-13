US military says helicopter accident in Syria left 22 troops injured

Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat...
Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, make their way to an oil production facility to meet with its management team, in the Central Command area of responsibility, on Oct. 27, 2020.(Source: U.S. Army/Jensen Guillory)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BEIRUT (AP) - A helicopter “mishap” in northeast Syria over the weekend left 22 United States service members injured, the U.S. military said Tuesday, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation.

The military statement said the service members were receiving treatment and 10 have been moved to “higher care facilities” outside the region.

It said that “a helicopter mishap in northeastern Syria resulted in the injuries of various degrees of 22 U.S. service members,” and the accident occurred Sunday and is under investigation, “although no enemy fire was reported.”

On any given day there are at least 900 U.S. forces in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors. U.S. forces advise and assist the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

