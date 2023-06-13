Veteran services wing re-opening at Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The most recent Veterans Affairs data shows nearly 32 per 100-thousand U.S. veterans committed suicide in 2020.

That is an alarming rate many in our area are working to reduce. That’s one reason why the Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital is bringing back its Veteran Support Unit.

It has been 5 years since they have been able to offer long-term services, and the Veterans Support Unit is back in business this week.

“For a long time, we have recognized there is a great need in our community to serve our veterans,” said Charles Bongiorno, the medical director at Emerald Coast Behavior Hospital.

“Now adding veterans back,” said Tim Bedford, CEO of Emerald Coast Behavior Hospital. “We had veterans before Hurricane Michael, and after Hurricane Michael, the rooms were used for negative pressure rooms.”

On Thursday, they will be opening the unit up.

“We already have a list of three patients we’re going to start off with,” said Bedford. “We will start small and work our way up; it will hold up to 8 beds right now and will be expandable to 12.”

Hospital officials say veterans will be offered PTSD and trauma services more than anything.

“The resources that we’re going to offer involve individual therapy, psychotherapy for PTSD,” said Bongiorno.

They will also offer medication management and group therapy.

“We know the suicide rate is particularly high in our veterans,” said Bongiorno.

We’re told mental health care can be difficult for veterans to find, so it is important they get the care they need.

“We have to be able to offer them hospital-level services, not just in and out,” said Bongiorno. “Not just 3 days and they’re stabilized and not treated. We really want to shift the model towards treatments and really get these guys and girls stabilized.”

Hospital officials say about 25% of the population in Bay County is veterans. That is why they say this is something that’s needed in the community.

“There is no upfront cost to the veterans, and the VA pays for it all,” said Bedford.

You can visit here to learn more about veterans getting the care they need.

