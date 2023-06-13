Walton County businesses still searching for staff

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The busy summer months are ramping up, but many businesses along 30A and throughout Walton County are still struggling to get the staff to keep up.

After speaking with staff at multiple businesses along 30A, NewsChannel 7 learned while many are still needing employees, restaurants seem to be the most in need.

“We need help,” Lindsay DeGraff, the general manager at the Wine Bar at Watercolor, said. “It’s something we’ve been seeing since COVID, really. We haven’t had a lot of people willing to work the, you know, kind of tougher jobs in the restaurant.”

Employers in the area told NewsChannel 7 that on top of the existing challenges of finding workers, they are also needed right now much as ever.

“We’ve actually seen an uptick in business this year. After 2021 it took a little bit of a dip, but we seem to be right back uphill,” DeGraff said. “Everyone has been working overtime, working extra hours. It would help out to get some more hands in here.”

Local business owner Daniel Uhlfelder said he’s also seen the staffing struggles, but he said it’s up to businesses to adapt to the ever-changing area.

“We as business owners have an obligation to pay what people deserve and pay them fairly. And work to make that happen because the people that we’re serving expect that.” Uhlfelder said. “It’s a sacrifice, but what is your option? We understand there’s fluctuation in the market but ultimately, it’s our job to sustain this community.”

