PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As gas prices rise during the summer travel season, you are invited to “Dump the Pump” tomorrow.

Bayway is offering free rides as a way to highlight the benefits of public transportation.

The free rides are for regular or first-time riders.

Click here for more information on bus routes.

