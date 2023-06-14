BDS Summer improvement projects

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools board members approved a number of summer improvement projects for campuses throughout the district.

The projects include everything from replacing flooring at Callaway and Hiland Park elementary Schools to installing cameras at Patronis Elementary and Waller Elementary.

Tyndall Academy will also be getting eight portable buildings.

“We are in the process of adding some additional modular classrooms to account for the influx of students based on the increase of airmen coming to the base,” said Bay District Schools Director of Facilities Lee Walters.

Once completed nearly two dozen portables will be installed. In recent years the school has converted from an elementary school to a k-8. Officials say they are now working on possibly rebuilding the campus.

“There’s need for additional seats and as the base continues to I believe they call it, the base of the future, top-notch technology, and facilities out there, it would be nice to have a school that matches those facilities that the Air Force is building as well,” Walters said. “So that’s why we’re pursuing that with the bases support and the bases interaction as well as FEMA is interacting as well also to look into the possibility of using some hurricane dollars toward that construction of that new campus.”

Tyndall representatives say they are gradually welcoming more than two thousand airmen and their families.

