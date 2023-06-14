BDS Summer improvement projects

Bay District Schools board members approve a number of summer improvement projects for campuses...
Bay District Schools board members approve a number of summer improvement projects for campuses throughout the district.(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools board members approved a number of summer improvement projects for campuses throughout the district.

The projects include everything from replacing flooring at Callaway and Hiland Park elementary Schools to installing cameras at Patronis Elementary and Waller Elementary.

Tyndall Academy will also be getting eight portable buildings.

“We are in the process of adding some additional modular classrooms to account for the influx of students based on the increase of airmen coming to the base,” said Bay District Schools Director of Facilities Lee Walters.

Once completed nearly two dozen portables will be installed. In recent years the school has converted from an elementary school to a k-8. Officials say they are now working on possibly rebuilding the campus.

“There’s need for additional seats and as the base continues to I believe they call it, the base of the future, top-notch technology, and facilities out there, it would be nice to have a school that matches those facilities that the Air Force is building as well,” Walters said. “So that’s why we’re pursuing that with the bases support and the bases interaction as well as FEMA is interacting as well also to look into the possibility of using some hurricane dollars toward that construction of that new campus.”

Tyndall representatives say they are gradually welcoming more than two thousand airmen and their families.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On June 8, Adedeji (left) and Oludamiro (right) were arrested and await extradition to Bay...
Men arrested for selling fraudulent land in Mexico Beach
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
(from left to right) David Murphree, Dezjuan Bellamy, Zachary Pascarelle, and Timothy Daugherty...
Six of Bay County’s most wanted arrested
Weeks was charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious battery and five counts of lewd and...
Man arrested for molesting juvenile with special needs
A DeFuniak Springs woman was killed in a multi-car crash late Saturday night, Florida Highway...
FHP: Pedestrian killed in multi-car crash

Latest News

pcrm new van
Panama City Rescue Mission receives grant from the St. Joe Foundation
Former Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean De Palma served the position for a few years.
Firing of Panama City employee causes backlash from some citizens
Officials say the plans were citizen driven.
Glenwood community will undergo infrastructure improvements
Lynn Haven officials meet with the public to discuss plans for A.L Kinsaul Park
Lynn Haven officials ask: skate park or splash pad?