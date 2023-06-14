Beach renourishment projects planned across Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Plans are in the works over at St. Andrews State Park to start its beach renourishment project.

According to the Bay County Tourism Development Council Executive Director, Dan Rowe, the project should begin in September.

Rowe tells NewsChannel 7 this will be the first time a renourishment project has been done on the Gulf side of the park.

Rowe said the project is needed due to the area of the beach that has large cliffs and not enough sand for visitors and locals to enjoy.

“Starting at the end of September and ending up at the end of the year we will be out there renourishing that beach just to make it look like the rest of Panama City Beach. We think this is a great thing for everybody because our beach renourishment projects really do help protect life and property but are also a great benefit for our residents and our visitors,” Rowe said.

TDC officials said they are also still working on renourishing Mexico Beach.

“We are in the planning stages now and we are excited to be able to put some sand on Mexico Beach because it is recovery. It is a wonderful place, and we are really excited to be a part of that story,” Rowe said.

Rowe said at this time they are not sure of a timeline for when that project in Mexico Beach will get underway.

