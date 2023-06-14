Camp “HERricane”: inspiring next generation of emergency responders

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Having the knowledge and skills to handle a variety of emergencies helps everyone, especially for those who are looking to go into the field of first responders and emergency management.

Camp “HERricane”, hosted by the Walton County Emergency Management, combines that knowledge and skills with fun for one group of teen girls.

“We’re here to grow the future leaders of emergency management, and the future leaders of our community,” Walton County Emergency Management Operations Coordinator, Catie Feeny, said. “There’s only about 34% of emergency managers that our women. We’re so excited to host these girls, and talk to them about women empowerment, and just make sure that they know they have a place, not only in the workspace but within the public safety field.”

Female presenters and representatives from multiple local agencies came to the camp to show the girls what they do and to give them an inside look at the difference they make.

“I feel as though that in my position, specifically, that I can be looked up to as a role model,” Taylor Foster, a firefighter, and paramedic at South Walton Fire District, said. “I don’t think gender or sex or anything like that should stop you from what you might feel as though is your calling in life.”

Many of the campers told NewsChannel 7 they had been excited to learn everything the camp had to offer.

“It is super important to learn all of these things,” one camper Rylin said. “It’s really cool to learn about all these women in these workspaces because you, like, define it as a men’s space.”

Others said it’s inspired them to continue to pursue their curiosities and interests.

“Probably my favorite thing we’ve done so far is talk to the dispatchers because you get to know so much about what goes on behind the screen when you’re calling 911,” Chloe, another camper, said. “I asked, like, a lot, a lot of questions because this is something I might want to do when I grow up. I’ve always just been very curious. Like, what did they do? I wanted to know more of what it’s like. And now I actually do because of this camp.”

While some other girls said they are interested in other career paths, they are grateful to learn essential life skills.

“Before coming to the camp, I was thinking about going into the Air Force, and I’m still thinking about going in the Air Force, but before I came, I didn’t really know what it was about and stuff, I thought it was just going to be a bunch of girlie stuff, but it’s more like precautions, safeties. It’s a lot more than I thought,” camper Cheyanne said.

Camp representatives said they hope these skills not only help prepare the girls to save a life possibly, but they also hope it changes the girls’ lives and inspires them to become role models for future generations.

NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster is set to speak at the camp Thursday afternoon to teach the girls about weather patterns and other important information.

Feenly said they are already accepting registrations for next year’s camp in 2024. If you are interested in learning more, click here.

