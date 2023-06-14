Firing of Panama City employee causes backlash from some citizens

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday’s Panama City Commission meeting got heated after the City Manager fired an employee earlier this month.

“I felt it was my duty to share my disbelief and displeasure in the recent actions,” concerned citizen Michelle Bryant said. “In order to be the premier city, you need a city leadership to be fair, honest, and have equal representation.”

City Manager Mark McQueen fired Quality of Life Director Sean De Palma. McQueen declined to comment about the situation. However, NewsChannel 7 got a copy of the termination letter to De Palma after the meeting. In it, McQueen stated, “I have lost faith and confidence in your ability to serve.” The letter states McQueen made the decision after he received the results on an internal inquiry into allegations made by another employee. McQueen says De Palma didn’t do anything illegal, but was “unprofessional,” saying DePalma’s management style has “not improved for the benefit of the city.”

However, some residents in minority communities said De Palma prioritized inclusion on all fronts. Examples include the expansion of Panama City’s Black History Month Celebration to shine a light on diversity.

“He didn’t just make excuses,” another citizen said. “He made sure things happened on this side of town, on this side of Harrison Avenue.”

Other citizens said he invested a lot of time in the Glenwood community.

“You have no representation of an individual of color in your city leadership,” Bryant said. “You had Mr. Johnson and Mr. Sean De Palma. Everyone knows what happened to Mr. Johnson.”

City Commissioner Jenna Haligas emphasized a point during the meeting.

“It sounds like it’s being insinuated in here that there’s some kind of racism going on here, and that is not the case,” Haligas said.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to De Palma for comment. He declined to be interviewed.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.