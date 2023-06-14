Florida Panhandle Warrior Partnership programs and resources for veterans
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Panhandle Warrior Partnership program is supporting veterans throughout the Panhandle.
The non-profit links veterans to resources within the community they may need and more.
The program lead, Keith Manley joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to talk about the different services available to veterans.
For more information about the organization click here.
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.