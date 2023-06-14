Florida Panhandle Warrior Partnership programs and resources for veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Panhandle Warrior Partnership program is supporting veterans throughout the Panhandle.

The non-profit links veterans to resources within the community they may need and more.

The program lead, Keith Manley joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to talk about the different services available to veterans.

For more information about the organization click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.