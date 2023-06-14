Glenwood community will undergo infrastructure improvements

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents in the Glenwood community won’t have to deal with aged infrastructure for much longer. Panama City Commissioners awarded around $5 million dollars to Mainline Construction for the Area S Project.

Construction will take place South of 7th Street, North of Business Highway 98, and East of MLK Blvd. City officials said the project will focus on water, sewer, streets, gutters, sidewalks, and a new lift station. They also said it’ll benefit Bay Medical and the surrounding communities and businesses.

A state revolving fund loan (SRF) is covering the project.

Officials said it’ll start in the next six to eight weeks. The project will take roughly a year and three months to complete.

