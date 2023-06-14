Grand jury votes to indict ex-Marine for subway chokehold

(CNN) - A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict the former Marine who held a man in a deadly chokehold on the subway.

Daniel Penny was indicted on second degree manslaughter charges.

He surrendered to police last month and has been out on bond since then.

Penny held down Jordan Neely, a homeless man, after Neely started shouting at passengers that he was hungry and didn’t care if he died.

A witness told CNN that Neely had been acting “erratically” before the incident but had not attacked anyone.

Penny held Neely in a chokehold until he stopped breathing.

The Manhattan DA is expected to formally announce the grand jury indictment on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.