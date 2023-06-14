Little Village Local Art Fest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Any chance we get to celebrate the local lifestyle and local artists, we take it, and the Little Village in St. Andrews is doing just that.

While Finns Island Style Grub and The Little Village shop is always a great experience, their local art fest happening Wednesday June 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. is a fun event you don’t want to miss.

From live music to active art displays, the passion behind the work shows.

For more information on the Little Village check out their website and follow their Facebook page for more upcoming events.

