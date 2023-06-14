Lynn Haven officials ask: skate park or splash pad?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The future of the A.L. Kinsaul splash pad in Lynn Haven is still up in the air.

The splash pad took a hit from a recent tornado and city officials say it would cost too much to repair it. However, not everyone in the city wants to see it replaced.

At Tuesday’s city commission meeting, many residents gave their opinions on what they would like to see happen on the property.

There have been talks of replacing the damaged splash pad with a skate park.

City officials say they are still exploring ideas on what to do with the space, and encourage residents to send in their ideas.

”So in this exploratory stage, we ask all of our citizens to send us an email, give us a phone call, send us a text message.” Lynn Haven Mayor Dr. Jesse Nelson, said. “Message us and let us know some of the ideas they may have. Once we get into more of a decision focused stage, then we’ll have some opportunities to get into more of a public forum and gain some citizen input on what to do moving forward.”

City officials said no matter what will be in its place, they plan to build towards the future.

Other things discussed during the meeting include the completion of the 7th street project, which helps with storm surge. Also, the rails and trails portion of the in Lynn Haven is expected to be completed in August.

