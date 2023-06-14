New airlines planned for Northwest Florida airport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our area continues to be a popular place to visit, which means more people are flying in and out of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

More people mean the airport has to grow to keep up, which is why officials discussed a number of projects at Wednesday’s Bay Economic Development Alliance meeting.

There are a couple of infrastructure proposals that involve more gates and parking. While the airport doesn’t have a timeline for the gates, airport officials say the parking expansion should be done by around July or August.

During the meeting, it was announced that they were actively perusing additional airlines.

They say several companies inquired about making ECP one of their stops. The airport had around 1.6 million passengers last year.

Due to the airport expansion, officials say they’re adding three new gates. Bay County officials say this gives them the capacity to go out and recruit new airlines.

They say recruiting new airlines can provide different routes farther out West, North, or even in the state.

As the airport continues to expand, traffic is expected to diversify at the airport.

“Now it’s time to expand our horizons and bring in additional air services so we can continue to grow,” said Parker McClellan, executive director of ECP.

Airport officials say hopefully, when new airlines start flying in and out of ECP, they can serve different markets.

